Jimmy Kimmel Left His House Wide Open for John Krasinski to Pull the Most Epic Prank Ever

By Megan McCluskey
11:03 AM EDT

It’s no secret that Jimmy Kimmel loves a good prank: See his annual campaign to get parents to convince their kids that they ate all of their Halloween candy.

But during Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s latest week-long run in Brooklyn, Kimmel’s longtime friend and master Dunder Mifflin prankster John Krasinski managed to get one over on the late-night host.

After airing a highlight reel of all the epic pranks they played on each other during the years they were neighbors in Los Angeles, Krasinski revealed that he had turned Kimmel’s Brooklyn Airbnb into a tourist attraction, complete with a welcome banner, inflatable Christmas decorations and a gospel choir.

“That’s just what it’s like to be neighbors, you know? This is why I moved. But the good news is we’re neighbors this week,” Krasinski said leading up to the reveal. “Where are you staying in Brooklyn?…Doesn’t matter I already know!”

Watch the full clip below.

