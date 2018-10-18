Crime doesn’t pay, but it might make you hungry.

Zachary P. Miller walked into a Subway restaurant in Norcross, Georgia and ordered a sandwich.

He then allegedly climbed over the counter, tried to open the register, and demanded the cashier hand over the cash, Fox 5 D.C. reports.

Miller managed to flee the scene with around a $100 in cash and was already out the door when he remembered something—the sandwich.

According to Georgia police, Miller wasn’t content with just the cash, he wanted the sandwich, too. So he turned around, returned to the scene of the crime, and grabbed the sandwich he had ordered. He left the scene on foot, holding what was presumably a delicious sub.

No word on toppings, but hopefully it was a good combination, because deputies arrested Miller soon after. He reportedly had multiple warrants out for him in both Tennessee and Georgia and now faces the warrants as well as multiple charges from the Subway robbery.

In short, it may be a while until he gets another chance to choose the toppings on his $5 foot long.