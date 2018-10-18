Joe Biden, 75, Says His Age Would Be a 'Legitimate Issue' If He Runs for President
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Cancer Summit Welcome Reception at Intercontinental Hotel on September 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
9:28 AM EDT

Joe Biden, who this week led a poll as the top Democratic choice to challenge President Trump in 2020, said it’s too early to think presidential polls – but said his age will be a factor in deciding whether to run for president.

“I don’t think about polling data,” the former Vice President told CBS This Morning Thursday. “I think about whether I should run based on very private decisions relating to my family and the loss of my son and what I want to do with the rest of my life. But I don’t think of it in terms of can I win, can I – will I lose. That’s not part of the calculation.”

Biden, 75, added that his age would be a “legitimate issue” were he to run in 2020. Trump, 72, will turn 74 before the 2020 election.

“I think people are going to judge it, if I were to run” Biden said. “I think they’re going to judge me on my vitality. Can I still run up the steps of Air Force Two? Am I still in good shape? Do I have all my faculties? Am I energetic? I think it’s totally legitimate people ask those questions.”

Biden echoed a statement he made earlier in the week during a Q&A at the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday, CNN reports.

“I think age is a totally legitimate thing to raise,” he said. “I think it’s totally appropriate for people to look at me and say if I were to run for office again, ‘Well God darn you’re old.’ Well, chronologically, I am old.”

