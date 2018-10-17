Melania Trump Visits Newborn Victims of Opioid Crisis Following Plane Malfunction

(PHILADELPHIA) — First lady Melania Trump is touring an intensive care unit at a Philadelphia hospital to learn about the care being given to newborns suffering from opiate withdrawal.

She was late for the visit Wednesday morning after her first flight was forced to return to a Washington area military base because of smoke in the cabin. She took a different plane to make the trip.

Mrs. Trump also spoke briefly at a conference at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on newborns who were exposed to opioids while in the womb.

She began her remarks by saying “sorry for a little delay.”

She said there are few things harder than seeing a newborn suffering, and that she wants to shine a light on the issue.

The first lady was also going to visit with mothers who are in addiction treatment in a program that allows them to have their children with them.