U.N. Agencies Urge an End to 'Virginity Tests' Performed in at Least 20 Countries
U.N. agencies are calling for an end to a practice in some countries of determining whether a girl is a virgin through gynecological tests.
Won Kim Photography—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:23 PM EDT

(GENEVA) — U.N. agencies are calling for an end to the practice in some countries of determining whether a girl or woman is a virgin through gynecological tests.

The World Health Organization, U.N. Women and the U.N. Human Rights office say the “medically unnecessary” tests have been documented in at least 20 countries across the world.

The agencies said Wednesday the tests, mostly performed by doctors, police officers, or community leaders, are used to determine marriage eligibility or employment eligibility, and to assess the “virtue, honor or social value” of women and girls.

They said the testing often involves inspecting the hymen or inserting fingers into the vagina. It said WHO insists “there is no evidence that either method can prove whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse or not.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE