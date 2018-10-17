Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 25: TIME examines the dire U.N. report that warns of a climate catastrophe in 12 years, Fortune looks at media giants’ accelerating streaming wars, MONEY shares how the Fed rate hikes hit your wallet, and Sports Illustrated producer Gabe Baumgaertner discusses his MLB playoff predictions.