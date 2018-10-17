Hillary Clinton Is Seemingly Unharmed After Her Secret Service Vehicle Crashed in New Jersey
Secretary Hillary Clinton makes her keynote speech at the Conference to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, at the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights in Oxford, United Kingdom, on Oct. 9, 2018. The former First Lady was in a car crash in New Jersey on Tuesday, but is seemingly unharmed.
DAVID HARTLEY—REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:59 AM EDT

(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — Hillary Clinton was seemingly unharmed when the Secret Service vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash.

The former secretary of state and first lady was headed to a fundraiser for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey in Jersey City on Tuesday night. The vehicle pulled into a parking garage, made a left turn and hit a concrete column.

Clinton emerged from the van and walked to the fundraiser, where she was the featured guest.

The Secret Service says no injuries were reported and the Jersey City Police Department is investigating.

The police department expects to release more details Wednesday.

