Ariana Grande is taking a break from the Internet following a year that included the untimely death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and most recently, the end of her engagement to Saturday Night Live star fiancé Pete Davidson.

Following the taping of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, Grande wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story on Tuesday about why she is choosing to take a hiatus from being online.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” Grande wrote. “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

The singer had recently written about experiencing anxiety in a former Instagram stories post; both posts follow the news that Grande and Davidson had called off their engagement after four months together as a couple.