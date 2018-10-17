Prince Harry Has Spoken Publicly About the Royal Baby for the First Time

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Sydney, Australia, to kick off their royal tour, Harry spoke publicly about Markle’s pregnancy for the first time.

“We’re both absolutely delighted to be here, and really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon in true Aussie style,” Harry said, drawing warm laughs with his remarks at a reception at the Admiralty House in Sydney Monday. “But genuinely, thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life. And, we also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce, uh…the, uh…the upcoming baby. Boy or girl. So thank you very, very much.”

Hearing the Duke of Sussex navigate how to talk about the pregnancy in the spotlight on the fly was – this may not surprise – instantly endearing to royal fans watching online.

The Duchess of Sussex will give birth to her first child in Spring 2019. Kensington Palace announced the news Monday, sharing that the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are “delighted for the couple.”