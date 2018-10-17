The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Now at $868 Million. It's the 2nd Largest Lottery Prize in U.S. History
Forms for choosing numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery and other lotteries at Ted's State Line Mobil in Methuen, Massachusetts, on July 24, 2018.
By Associated Press
7:53 AM EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $868 million after a drawing Tuesday night turned up no winners.

Lottery officials raised the estimated jackpot, which had been $667 million.

The next drawing will be Friday. If someone wins the jackpot, it would mark the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

