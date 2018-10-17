This Kid Could Not Get Enough of Prince Harry's Beard

After arriving in Dubbo, Australia on the second day of a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific on Tuesday, Prince Harry received an adorable hug from a kid who was enthralled with his beard.

While royal admirers waited for the chance to meet Harry and Meghan Markle, one young fan really bonded with the Duke of Sussex.

Harry knelt down to meet a five-year-old who felt familiar enough to check out the texture of Prince Harry’s beard. The kid is Luke Vincent from Buninyong Public School, and he makes friends easily.

People were immediately all in.

While the beard was the main attraction, the tyke also got some one-on-one time with the Duchess of Sussex. He hugged both royals.

The Duke and Duchess have been busy in Australia keeping a full itinerary of appearances, collecting stuffed animals and meeting real ones at the Taronga Zoo. While in Dubbo, the couple met with a local farming family to discuss the drought, and will take part in a community picnic.

Kensington Palace recently announced that Meghan is pregnant, and expecting a baby in Spring 2019.