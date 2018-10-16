Tonight's Mega Millions Jackpot Stands at a Staggering $667 Million, the Third-Largest in History
Forms for choosing numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery and other lotteries at Ted's State Line Mobil in Methuen, Massachusetts, on July 24, 2018.
CJ GUNTHER—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
1:28 PM EDT

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it’s absolutely massive.

Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase from $654 million reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot remains a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE