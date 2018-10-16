On Tuesday, people received some strange-looking push notifications from Twitter on their phones at around 12:30 p.m.

It appears a significant number of users got a few notifications in a row that all contained a mysterious combination of letters and numbers, followed by a colon and one or more digits.

Devoid of any context, Twitter users were quick to question what it all meant.

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey has already tweeted that the company is on it, promising in a tweet Tuesday that “We’re seeing this issue too. On it.”

So exactly what is this apparent glitch about?

Is “2e1f6171d05a409e9531a2b139d69928: 14” an error, or a much more valuable clue? It’s still unclear, but before long, the Twittersphere was full of questions.