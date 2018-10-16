Who needs American Idol? America’s new singing sensation was just discovered at IHOP.

Thanks to Twitter user Jake Guthrie, singing syrup bottles have become the latest trend to take the Internet by storm. A video posted by Guthrie on Oct. 7 shows IHOP’s signature multicolored syrup bottles being manipulated to hilariously lid-sync the words to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“This might be one of the best videos i have ever seen,” one fan wrote in response to the masterpiece, which has been watched over 1.5 million times.

Since then, a number of similar videos have begun making the online rounds, with diners maneuvering their syrup bottles to perform karaoke hits such as Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” and Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“Me and Matt are no longer allowed in @IHOP,” Twitter user Blake Azevedo mused after sharing his version of the viral challenge—a sticky situation indeed.