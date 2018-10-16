Stephen Colbert interviews Trump again? Not exactly?

For the latest Colbert Trump spoof, Stephen Colbert “sat down” with Donald Trump for “an interview” that might look pretty familiar to anyone who saw the president’s appearance on 60 Minutes.

The Late Show staff spliced together an interview between the president and the late night talk show host by editing in Colbert’s questions and pairing them with answers gleaned from Trump’s sit-down with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes. The end result was what Colbert called, “My interview of Lesley Stahl’s interview of President Trump.”

In the spoof of an interview, Colbert notes that Trump has been president for two years and Trump notes, “There’s something really terrible and disgusting about that” and Colbert wholeheartedly agrees.

Colbert then turns to asks Trump questions what he thinks of his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and Trump earnestly replies, “They’re ridiculous.” When asked about who he would choose to replace Jeff Sessions as head of the Justice Department, the president answered equally earnestly, “Pillows and blankets.”

After grilling him about international affairs, Colbert asks him if he will ever tell the truth and Trump shakes his head, “Don’t count on it.”