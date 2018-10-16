Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their first overseas voyage Tuesday in Australia, where the royal couple crossed the Sydney Harbor and met a couple of cuddly koalas, Agence France-Presse reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tour Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on their 16-day international trip. The couple, who wed in May, also shared exciting news at the trip’s outset Monday: They’re expecting their first baby in Spring next year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the “fantastic news” in a tweet, adding that he was “looking forward to sharing in the joy during your stay down under.” The expectant parents also received a baby gift from Australia’s governor general: a pair of tiny Ugg boots.

Harry and Meghan were met by hundreds of fans Tuesday at Sydney’s iconic Opera House, where they posed for photos. Meghan will not join Harry in scaling Sydney’s Harbor Bridge to open the Invictus Games later this week, but no other changes are expected to their itinerary, according to AFP. The couple reportedly sought medical advice about visiting Tonga and Fiji, where Zika virus has been detected.