New York City went a whole weekend without any shootings for the first time in decades, the New York Police Department said Monday.

“The past weekend #NYC had no shootings, a milestone we haven’t reached in over a decade,” NYPD chief of patrol Rodney Harrison said in a tweet Monday.

The last weekend New York City went without any shootings was in 1993, the New York Daily News reports, citing NYPD records.

The streak of no shootings over the weekend began last Thursday, following a shooting in Brooklyn and carried through until Monday, when a person was shot in the Bronx, according to the Daily News.

Mayor Bill de Blasio commended the NYPD for the lack of shootings while speaking at the department’s graduation ceremony Monday.

“A city of 8.6 million people, not a single shooting for three days,” he said. He called it an “extraordinary” achievement and credited the NYPD for the streak.

As of Oct. 7, have been 600 shootings across the city in 2018 so far, according to the NYPD. That’s about a 2% drop from the same time period in 2017.