Remains of 10 Fetuses, 1 Infant Found in Ceiling of Defunct Detroit Funeral Home

(DETROIT) — Remains found in the ceiling of a former Detroit funeral home included 10 fetuses and one full-term infant.

Police Chief James Craig says Monday that the fetuses were in a cardboard-like box while the infant’s remains were in a coffin in a building once owned by Cantrell Funeral Home.

An anonymous letter led inspectors Friday to the decomposed remains hidden between the building’s first and second floors.

Craig tells The Associated Press that the remains “were definitely hidden” in the ceiling so that they would not be “readily discovered.”

Authorities are working to identify the babies’ families. A medical examiner’s spokeswoman says the funeral home’s owners are not cooperating. No arrests have been made.

The funeral home was shut down in April after inspectors found decomposing bodies and other violations.