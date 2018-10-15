Drake revealed in a interview on LeBron James’ The Shop that he once wanted to marry Rihanna and have a “perfect” family with her.

The “In My Feelings” rapper has a long history with the bad gal, with whom he’s had many musical collaborations and once famously professed his love for on stage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award.

“As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,’” he said. “It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

Drake also discussed his feelings about his son, Adonis.

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened,” he said. “But I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don’t want like, I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

Watch the clip below.