'Saturday Night Live' Sends Up Kanye West and President Trump's Bizarre Meeting

Kanye West and President Trump’s Thursday meeting in the Oval Office was the target of this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open. This week’s sketch seemed to show that when it comes to this administration sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.

In the sketch, West, played by Chris Redd, delivers a wide-ranging, unstructured monologue to the President, played by fan-favorite Alec Baldwin. Many of Redd’s lines were taken nearly verbatim from the Thursday’s real meeting.

“The Thirteenth Amendment is a trap door,” said Redd-as-West. “And if you’re installing a floor, aka the Constitution, why would you build a trap door?”

The sketch also played off of some of the perceived similarities between West and the President.

“Oh my god, he’s black me,” said Baldwin’s Trump at one point.

Many online couldn’t help but express that the actual meeting was even more strange than its SNL parody.

Watch this week’s SNL cold open here: