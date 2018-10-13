Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame Former Fullback for the Green Bay Packers, Dies at 83
Running back Jim Taylor #31 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball during an NFL football game circa 1965. Taylor played for the Packers from 1958-66. Taylor died at the age of 83 on Oct. 13, 2018.
Focus On Sport—Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:46 PM EDT

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor of the Green Bay Packers has died at 83.

The team says a family friend told the Packers he died early Saturday.

Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He won four NFL titles and scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Taylor spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by Green Bay in 1958 out of LSU. He joined a backfield that featured Paul Hornung and began to thrive when Packers coach Vince Lombardi took over in 1959.

Lombardi came up with the concept of the Packers Sweep, which featured pulling guards and Taylor or Hornung running around the end. But it was 6-foot, 216-pound Taylor who showed the play’s punishing promise.

