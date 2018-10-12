(ANKARA, Turkey) — President Donald Trump says he will soon speak with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about the disappearance of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, went missing more than a week ago after entering a Saudi consulate in Turkey, and Turkish officials have said they believe he was murdered there.

Trump calls it a “serious situation” and pledges that the U.S. government will find out what happened to Khashoggi. U.S. officials say they are seeking answers from the Saudi government, and are not yet accepting the Turkish government’s conclusions.

Trump says Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will evaluate at a later date whether to attend a Saudi investor conference later this month. Mnuchin had indicated earlier Friday he still planned to attend.