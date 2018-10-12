On Friday morning, onlookers sought out Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex as usual as they attended the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jacob Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

Just last spring, the royal pair was the center of attention at their own marriage celebration in the very same spot. But this week they ceded center stage to Harry’s cousin and her groom—although Harry and Meghan did appear to break one protocol with the way that they entered the chapel, continuing their own tradition of doing things their own way.

When the Sussex duo attends official events alongside Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, family hierarchy generally dictates that Harry and Meghan step back and let the future king and his wife proceed first. Here, you can view the full royal family tree.

But in this case, they didn’t follow this de facto rule, and went on in to the chapel in advance of Will and Kate after exiting their car. (This time, Meghan did not close the car door herself — so at least that’s one controversy evaded.)

Prince William and Kate apparently arrived soon after, and joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inside for the ceremony, also attended by celebrities like Cara Delevigne and Naomi Campbell and, of course, plenty of royals, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Next up for Meghan and Harry: they’re off on a jaunt to Australia and New Zealand, where they will help open this year’s Invictus Games.