American Pastor at Center of Diplomatic Dispute Released and Allowed to Leave Turkey
Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson (R), escorted by Turkish plain clothes police officers as he arrives at his house on July 25, 2018 in Izmir. - A Turkish court on July 25, 2018 ruled to place under house arrest an American pastor who has been imprisoned for almost two years on terror-related charges in a case that has raised tensions with the United States, state media said. On October 12, 2018 Brunson was released from house arrest.
STRINGER—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:03 AM EDT

A Turkish court has convicted an American pastor at the center of a Turkish-American diplomatic dispute of terror charges, but has released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey.

The court near the western city of Izmir on Friday sentenced Andrew Brunson to 3 years and 1 month in prison for the conviction, but since the evangelical pastor has already spent two years in detention he won’t serve more time.

Brunson, 50, had rejected the espionage and terror-related charges and strongly maintained his innocence.

Lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt said Brunson was expected to leave Turkey for the United States

