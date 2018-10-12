When Princess Eugenie made her way down the aisle, her groom was overwhelmed. Jack Brooksbank reportedly took off his glasses to wipe tears from his eyes as he watched his soon-to-be wife make her way through St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Brooksbank teared up when he first caught a glimpse of Eugenie in her ivory silk wedding dress, according to British newspaper, Express. He had to take off his glasses and dry his tears, before the ceremony could begin.

It was a touching moment for the onlookers, which included the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and friends of the bride and groom, including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Cara Delevingne. 1,200 commoners, who were selected by lottery, watched from outside the Chapel, which is the same venue that hosted the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Brooksbank, who Metro reports is the European brand manager for Casamigos, the tequila company co-founded by actor George Clooney, took off his glasses completely when Eugenie joined him at the altar. The sweet moment between the couple, who started dating in 2010, will go down in the record books for romantic gestures, alongside Prince Harry telling Meghan Markle that she looked “amazing” when she arrived at the altar.