Mister Rogers Movie Crew Member Dies After Falling From Two Story Balcony
Tom Hanks portrays one of America’s most cherished icons, Mister Rogers, on the set of TriStar Pictures’ Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project.
Lacey Terrell—Sony Pictures Entertainment
By Associated Press
10:07 AM EDT

(MOUNT LEBANON, Pa.) — Authorities say a crew member working on a movie about Mister Rogers has died after he suffered an apparent medical emergency and fell two stories off a balcony in western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County say James Emswiller fell around 7:30 p.m. Thursday during a break in filming. The 61-year-old Pittsburgh man died later at a hospital.

Emswiller was involved in the sound production of “You Are My Friend,” which was shooting a scene in Mount Lebanon. The film is based on the life of Fred Rogers, the genial host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Mount Lebanon police say Emswiller fell over a brick wall on the balcony at an apartment building.

Film star Tom Hanks, who is playing Rogers in the movie, was at the site and later left.

