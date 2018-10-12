Hold on to Your Fascinator! Windy Windsor Threatens to Ruin the Royal Outfits at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
By Billy Perrigo
7:55 AM EDT

The British royal family and other members of high society gathered in Windsor, England, on Friday for the wedding of Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and the ninth in line to the throne.

High winds didn’t dampen the mood as the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, Prince George and Princess Charlotte all stepped out to enjoy the occasion.

Windsor lived up to its name on Friday. Winds were blowing at around 15 mph with gusts of up to 34mph at 1 p.m., as guests left the ceremony.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, the Queen’s second son.

The ceremony was attended by 850 guests, including models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevigne; singers Ricky Martin and Robbie Williams; and actors Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.

But it was the royal family who stole the show.

OCT 12: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank
JONATHAN BRADY—AFP/Getty Images
OCT 12: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
WPA Pool—Getty Images
OCT 12: Sarah, Duchess of York, mother of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York
ADRIAN DENNIS—AFP/Getty Images
OCT 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
ADRIAN DENNIS—AFP/Getty Images
OCT 12: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
OCT 12: The bridesmaids and page boys including Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
WPA Pool—Getty Images
OCT 12: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
WPA Pool—Getty Images
The bridesmaids and page boys, including Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (L), Savannah Phillips (2L) and Prince George of Cambridge (3L) wait to take part in the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images)
YUI MOK—AFP/Getty Images
OCT 12: Pageboy Louis de Givenchy falls on the West Steps, as the bridesmaids and page boys arrive to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie
VICTORIA JONES—AFP/Getty Images

