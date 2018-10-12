Hold on to Your Fascinator! Windy Windsor Threatens to Ruin the Royal Outfits at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

The British royal family and other members of high society gathered in Windsor, England, on Friday for the wedding of Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and the ninth in line to the throne.
High winds didn’t dampen the mood as the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, Prince George and Princess Charlotte all stepped out to enjoy the occasion.
Windsor lived up to its name on Friday. Winds were blowing at around 15 mph with gusts of up to 34mph at 1 p.m., as guests left the ceremony.
Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, the Queen’s second son.
The ceremony was attended by 850 guests, including models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevigne; singers Ricky Martin and Robbie Williams; and actors Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.
But it was the royal family who stole the show.