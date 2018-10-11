Meterologist Gives the Weather Report With Her Baby Strapped to Her Back
sandsun—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Cady Lang
4:35 PM EDT

A meterologist gave a whole new meaning to being a working parent when she gave the weather report while wearing her 1-year-old son strapped to her back.

Susie Martin, the director of operations and a certified meterologist for weather company Praedicitx, went live with her baby strapped to her back in an effort to encourage baby-wearing to other busy parents.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Martin explained that she brought her son to work in this unique way on last Friday, October 5th, to celebrate International Babywearing Week, 2018.

“I wanted to promote this wonderful tool that’s helped me as a mom and the bonding experience between mother and son,” Martin said. “I suppose it’s a way for the baby to be comforted. It was nice for me personally because I could multitask while comforting my child.”

See Martin and her son in action at work in the clip below.

