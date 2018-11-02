November 1 is swiftly becoming the scariest day of the year for kids with parents who watch Jimmy Kimmel.

During Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host aired his annual supercut of unsuspecting children reacting to their parents telling them that they ate all of their Halloween candy—a segment that has drawn mixed reviews since its 2011 inception.

Kimmel has even begun including his own family in the prank by filming himself telling his daughter Jane, who is now 4 years old, that he chowed down on all her trick-or-treating spoils.

This year, parents took the “Hey Jimmy Kimmel I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” fake-out to new heights, and a lot of children were “disappointed in the adults.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.