When rapper Kanye West visited the White House had a few things to say when he stopped by the White House for a visit with President Donald Trump Thursday.
In an impassioned but sometimes difficult to follow 10-minute speech, West talked about the “male energy” of Trump’s 2016 campaign, the U.S. relationship with North Korea and his belief that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“I tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” Trump said after West had finished speaking. “It was from the soul,” West responded. “I just channeled it.”
The Kanye West live stream above shows the pre-lunch meeting was also attended by former U.S. football player Jim Brown and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
West has been publicly supportive of Trump for several months, giving a similar speech to the audience after a performance on Saturday Night Live that was not aired.
Here are some of the highlights from the full transcript of what Kanye West said at the Trump meeting.