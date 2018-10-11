Here's What Kanye West Said to President Trump at the White House

Rapper Kanye West had a few things to say when he stopped by the White House for a visit with President Donald Trump Thursday.

In an impassioned but sometimes hard to follow 10-minute speech, West talked about the “male energy” of Trump’s 2016 campaign, the U.S. relationship with North Korea and his belief that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” Trump said after West had finished speaking. “It was from the soul,” West responded. “I just channeled it.”

The pre-lunch meeting was also attended by former U.S. football player Jim Brown and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

West has been publicly supportive of Trump for several months, giving a similar speech to the audience after a performance on “Saturday Night Live” that was not aired.

Here are some of the things West said in his Oval Office meeting.

On Trump: “Let’s stop worrying about the future; all we have is today. …. Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-fucker like (me).”

On a 68-year-old prisoner whose case he was raising with Trump: “Really, the reason why they imprisoned him is because he started doing positive for the community he started showing that he actually had power, he wasn’t just one of a monolithic voice, that he could wrap people around. So, there’s theories that there’s infinite amounts of universe, and there’s alternate universe.”

On “male energy”: “My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though.”

On his own speech: “You are tasting a fine wine. It has complex notes to it.”