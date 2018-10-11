In an amusing display of just how small the entertainment industry is, Lena Dunham revealed her least favorite of pal Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends, while seated next to Maggie Gyllenhaal, the sister of Jake Gyllenhaal, one of Taylor’s ex-beaus.

Dunham and Gyllenhaal were guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Dunham played a game of “Plead the Fifth.” After candidly answering questions about misogynists in Hollywood and a disagreement with actor Christopher Abbott, Dunham answered a query by her Girls co-star Andrew Rannells about which of Swift’s boyfriends was her least favorite, which Cohen helpfully advised her to consider carefully since she was sitting next to Maggie, who may or may not have been immortalized in song by Swift thanks to Taylor and Jake’s brief, but Maple latte-filled dalliance.

Thankfully, however, Dunham said that Harris was her least favorite Swift ex because of what she called his “petty in the public” actions following their breakup.

Watch the full clip below.