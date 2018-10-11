Harry Potter fandom is forever. So, too, is marriage. So perhaps it makes sense that a bride and groom decided to link their fates with the addition of Harry Potter ink — in a way that made author J.K. Rowling especially emotional.

“Some things catch you hard in your emotions when you’re least expecting it. This did, for me,” Rowling wrote on Twitter, sharing the photo of a pair of linked hands with matching tattoos. “From a slightly teary author, be happy, #always.”

The “Always” tattoos are references to a much-beloved line spoken in the books by Professor Snape about the love he never stopped feeling for Lily Potter. And the special symbol within the “A” is, of course, the sign of the Deathly Hallows, representing the quest to defeat death with its three tools of cloak, wand and stone. This bride and groom took it one step further by choosing to color in the A’s with their “house colors,” meaning the house they felt they would be Sorted into at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — the green and yellow alluding to Slytherin and Hufflepuff, respectively.

Rowling has recently been promoting the next installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is set to hit theaters in November.