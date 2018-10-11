Taylor Swift won big at the 2018 American Music Awards, so big that she is now the most awarded female artist in American Music Award history.

Considering the awards show has been around since 1973—and Whitney Houston had 21 AMAs—that is truly saying something. It’s no surprise, then, that she wanted to celebrate her big night and she did— throwing one heck of an after party. Luckily, the singer posted photos of the shinding on Instagram so we could all share in the fun (and maybe be a tiny bit of FOMO).

Swift posed with her backup singers, sharing a few words of gratitude, captioning the photo: “Getting to perform with people I love this much is a real mood.”

She also shared a photo of her long-time friend Claire who was her date to the American Music Awards show.

Shawn Mendes was there snapping selfies with Hayley Kiyoko, who was a special guest performer on Swift’s Reputation tour, and Swift’s frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff. And is that Swift darting through the picture?

Orange is the New Black actress—and future Batgirl—Ruby Rose joined in the fun, posing for a picture with Kiyoko and her hostess.

Swift’s back-up dancer, Yoe Apolinario, snapped some party pics, too:

As did Robert Green, a dancer and choreographer who accompanied Swift on the Reputation tour. He snapped a selfie with Swift, posting the photo with a congratulatory caption: “Congrats on winning every single nomination at the AMA’s last night…and more importantly for being such a BOSS when it comes to standing up for what’s right.”

As did dancer Mark Villaver, raising a glass to Swift in the photo and the caption: “Cheers to all your accomplishments, hard work, and dedication. Love you dude @taylorswift”

While the party wasn’t an all-out red-white-and-blue throwdown like Swift’s infamous Fourth of July bashes, it looks like a lovely way to celebrate her feat at the American Music Awards.