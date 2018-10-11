Trump's Health Care Op-Ed Really Made Jimmy Kimmel Mad

In the wake of Trump’s controversial op-ed in Wednesday’s issue of USA Today, Jimmy Kimmel lashed out at the president’s health care policy.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host slammed Trump for attacking Democrats over a health care proposal called Medicare for All while claiming that he kept a promise to protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

“You didn’t keep that promise. That promise was forced on you because John McCain gave you the finger and so you weren’t able to not keep that promise,” Kimmel said, referencing the moment that the late Sen. McCain cast the deciding vote against the Republicans’ “skinny repeal” for the Affordable Care Act last year. “And yes, rates will go down in some states, but they would’ve gone down even further in all states if you and your buddies hadn’t spent the last year trying to cripple the plan we have now. This is like claiming you saved people from drowning after you put a hole in the side of the ship.”

Watch the full clip of Jimmy Kimmel on Trump’s healthcare op-ed below.