Texas Judge Denies Family's Request to Keep 9-Year-Old on Life Support
By Associated Press
(FORT WORTH, Texas) — A judge has denied a family’s plea to extend a court order that has kept a 9-year-old North Texas girl on life support.

State District Judge Melody Wilkinson’s ruling Wednesday means doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth can disconnect Payton Summons from life support after 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Payton has cancer. Her tumor has grown to block her circulation and applies pressure to her lungs and heart. On Sept. 25, she suffered a cardiac arrest and it took an hour to restart her heart, but doctors say her brain shows no activity.

On Oct. 1 , Payton’s parents obtained a 14-day temporary restraining order to allow them to seek out another hospital to keep the girl on life support, but none could be found.

