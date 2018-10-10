Here's How Massive Category 4 Hurricane Michael Looks From Space

Hurricane Michael, currently a Category 4 storm with winds at 155 mph, is making landfall in Florida — and photos from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show just how massive the storm is as it hits the Panhandle region.

The NOAA is warning residents of the Florida Panhandle as well as those in Mid-Atlantic States like North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia that Hurricane Michael will bring dangerous winds and flooding throughout the upcoming days. The eye of the storm, The National Hurricane Center says, “will bring hurricane-force winds well inland over the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama, and southwest Georgia.”

NOAA Hurricane Michael, a category 4 storm with wids reaching 155 mph, is seen here as pictured from space. (NOAA)

Although Hurricane Michael is expected to create immense storm surges, the NOAA says that the winds will cause catastrophic damage and the eye of the storm will likely make landfall in Panama City, Fla. There are also expected flash flood warnings from Florida to North Carolina, a state that is still recovering from Hurricane Florence.