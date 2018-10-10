'Emotional Support Squirrel' Gets Woman Kicked Off Flight and Then Everyone Just Had to Deplane
Squirrel holding nut
Jane Burton/Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley
By Megan McCluskey
12:07 PM EDT

A woman attempting to fly from Orlando to Cleveland was kicked off her Frontier Airlines flight for bringing an “emotional support squirrel” on board.

Despite noting in her reservation that she would be bringing a support animal on the plane, the woman neglected to mention that it would be a squirrel—an animal that falls under the airline’s category of rodents and is therefore not allowed.

According to Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, the crew called the police after the woman refused to get off the plane. Every passenger on the flight then had to deplane while the police removed the the squirrel and its owner.

The woman was eventually escorted off the plane by officers while her fellow passengers cheered. “I just want everyone to know that all passengers had to deplane my flight to Cleveland because a woman brought a SQUIRREL ON THE PLANE,” tweeted one frustrated flyer.

