Melania Trump Says #MeToo Accusers 'Need to Show the Evidence'

First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying she supports women but that accusers “need to show the evidence.”

Speaking to ABC on her recent trip to Africa, Trump said, “I do stand with women. But we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted or you did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct.”

Trump’s trip to Africa, her first solo trip abroad, came as her husband’s Administration battled a high profile sexual assault allegation back home. California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. On Oct. 6, as Melania Trump flew back to D.C., Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

During the Kavanaugh controversy, President Donald Trump said that “it is a very scary time for young men in America.” (Multiple women have also accused Trump of sexual misconduct.)

Melania Trump echoed her husband’s sentiment about how #MeToo affects men. “I support the women and they need to be heard,” she told ABC. “We need to support them. And also men, not just women.”