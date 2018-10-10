Ivanka Trump Tweets She Won't Replace Nikki Haley as the UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka said she won’t take Nikki Haley’s place as ambassador to the United Nations.

“I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley,” Ivanka Trump said in a tweet Tuesday. “That replacement will not be me.”

The president said earlier in the day that his daughter would be an “incredible” ambassador to the UN, but “I’d be accused of nepotism.” She and her husband, Jared Kushner, are currently senior advisers to the president on the White House staff.

“I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent,” the president added.

Haley will leave her job as ambassador by the end of the year, the president said earlier in an announcement that surprised many in the White House including Chief of Staff John Kelly and Vice President Mike Pence.

The president said he is considering Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Dina Powell as a potential replacement along with “others.” Another potential Haley successor is the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, who quickly won Twitter endorsements from conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt and several Trump associates.

Ivanka Trump earlier tweeted praise for Haley.