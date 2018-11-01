The Mac Miller “A Celebration of Life” concert paid tribute to the late Pittsburgh rapper with performances and tributes by his many friends and collaborators, including Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak, and Travis Scott among others. The concert was held on Wednesday night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and drew a large crowd of fans who came to honor Miller’s memory, seven weeks after his passing.

Miller, who died in September at his home in the San Fernando Valley at the age of 26, was widely mourned by the music community, who remembered him as a talent lost too soon and a kind and generous individual. Miller had released his fifth and final studio album, Swimming, less than a month before his death.

At the concert, Chance the Rapper expressed heartfelt thanks for the time he and the rapper spent together.

“Mac, thank you for so many different things,” Chance said. “Thank you for the music you made; thank you for the music that you provided other people with, for the opportunities that you provided me with, but overall, for the friendships that you built through your music and through your artistry.”

Singer SZA echoed his sentiments.

“Without Mac, there would be no me, like half of us (performing),” she said. “God bless you, we love you so much, Mac.”

Travis Scott gave the final live performance of the night, closing his time on stage with a missive to Miller’s fans.

“The key word to this whole thing is … ‘love,'” he said. “I just want everybody to stay strong. If you have a friend with you, you should always tell them you love them.”

