Midterm Elections Are Less Than a Month Away. Here's When You Need to Register to Vote

The midterm elections are less than a month away.

Following Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s embattled confirmation process and indictments of former Trump campaign associates, even previously non-political pop star Taylor Swift broke her political silence to encourage voter participation.

But if you want to cast a ballot, you’ll need to meet your state’s deadline to register to vote.

“It’s a responsibility of a U.S. citizen to be able to make sure that we are electing representatives to reflect our views and our opinions,” said Virginia Kase, CEO of the League of Women Voters.

And it’s not just national elections that matter, she said.

“These are the people who make decisions on everything from how much money our children receive for schools, in the board of education races, for example,” she said. “Local mayors, county executives, all the way up to Congress and governors,” they’re all vital.

Here’s when you need to register, broken down by states’s deadlines.

Oct. 9

Arizona: Register in person, online or via mail by Oct. 9.

Arkansas: Register in person or via mail by Oct. 9. Online registration is not currently an option.

Florida: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Georgia: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Hawaii: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9. Hawaiians who miss the deadline can still register during early voting and on election day if they miss this deadline.

Illinois: Register in person until Oct. 9. Register online until Oct. 21. There is also a “grace period” between Oct. 10 and Election Day in which voters can register in person.

Indiana: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Kentucky: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Louisiana: Register in person or via mail by Oct. 9. Online registration is available until Oct. 16.

Michigan: Register in person or by mail by Oct. 9. Online registration is not currently an option.

Mississippi: Register via mail with an envelope postmarked by Oct. 9. There is no online voting registration, and the deadline for registering in person has already passed.

Nevada: Register via mail by Oct. 9 In person registration is available until Oct. 16, and online registration is available until Oct. 18.

New Mexico: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Ohio: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Pennsylvania: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Tennessee: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 9.

Texas: Register in person or via mail by Oct. 9. There is an online form to register, but it must be physically mailed in to count.

Utah: Register by mail by Oct. 9. In person and online registration is available until Oct. 30. Further, voters can register at the polls on Election Day with proof of identification and residence.

Oct. 10

Montana: Regular registration closes Oct. 9. Late registration, available at county election offices, opens Oct. 10 and runs through the close of polls on Election Day.

Missouri: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 10.

Oct. 12

Idaho: Register via mail or online by Oct. 12. In person registration is permitted up to Election Day.

New York: Register in person or online by Oct. 12. Registrations via mail must be received by Oct. 17.

North Carolina: Register in person or via mail by Oct 12, though more than 25 counties impacted by Hurricane Florence were granted an extension to Oct. 15. Would-be voters can also register and cast their votes at the same time at “one-stop” early voting sites before Election Day. Online registration is not currently an option.

Oklahoma: Register in person or via mail by Oct. 12. Online registration is not currently an option.

Oct. 13

Delaware: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 13.

Oct. 15

Virginia: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 15.

Oct. 16

District of Columbia: Register via mail or online by Oct. 16. Voters can register in person up until Election Day.

Kansas: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 16.

Maine: Register via mail by Oct. 16. Voters can register in person until Election Day. Online registration is not currently an option.

Maryland: Register online or via mail by Oct. 16. Register in person by Oct. 16 or during certain early voting windows with a Maryland ID.

Massachusetts: Register via mail by Oct. 16. Register in person and online by Oct. 17.

Minnesota: Register online or via mail by Oct. 16. Register in person up until Election Day.

New Jersey: Register in person or via mail by Oct. 16. Online registration is not currently an option.

Oregon: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 16. Oregon allows many to register when getting and renewing drivers licenses.

West Virginia: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 16.

Oct. 17

South Carolina: Due to Hurricane Florence, South Carolina residents can register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 17, as opposed to Oct. 7.

Wisconsin: Register online or via mail by Oct. 17. Voters can register in person up until Election Day.

Oct. 19

Nebraska: Register online or via mail by Oct. 19. Register in person up until Oct. 26.

Oct. 22

Alabama: Register in person, online or via mail by Oct. 22.

California: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 22. There are opportunities for those who miss the deadline to register and vote with a provisional ballot, but it is safer to register early.

Iowa: Register via mail by Oct. 22. Register online until Oct. 27. Register and vote in person on Election Day.

South Dakota: Register in person by Oct. 22. Registration forms sent by mail must be received by Oct. 22. Online registration is not currently an option.

Wyoming: Registration forms sent via mail must be received by Oct. 22. Register in person up until Election Day. Online registration is not currently an option.

Oct. 27

New Hampshire: Hopeful voters can register until Election Day in person. Online registration is not currently an option.

Oct. 29

Colorado: Register via mail or online by Oct. 29. Residents can register in person by Election Day.

Washington state: Register in person by Oct. 29. The deadline to register online or via mail was Oct. 8.

Oct. 30

Connecticut: Register in person, via mail or online by Oct. 30. In person registration is available through Election Day at local election offices.

Nov. 6

North Dakota: Register in person by Election Day with valid proof of identification and North Dakota residency.

Vermont: Register in person or online by Election Day.

Deadlines have already passed in Alaska and Rhode Island. If you’re not sure whether you’re registered, in many states you can check on your state’s board of elections website, or on a nonprofit’s site, like this one.