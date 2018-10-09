The New York Giants may have lost on Sunday, but Odell Beckham Jr. still got to experience a moment of triumph when he spotted a similar looking fan in the crowd.

While OBJ was on the sidelines of the Giants’ game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, one of his teammate’s pointed out a fan sitting behind the Giants’ bench who was rocking his signature hairstyle. Beckham made a face that seemed to express both shock and awe when he caught sight of his hair twin, Twitter user YoungPharro, creating a delightful scene that has since gone viral.

“Dude got his hair just like @obj,” Twitter user Bruce Thompson captioned the original video. “Watch O reaction.”

YoungPharro even shared his own response to the interaction with the short and sweet caption, “met the bro today.”