Although Rihanna seems like she’s on the fast track to world domination with her wildly popular (and very inclusive) beauty and fashion lines, philanthropy work, her forthcoming music project (at least, what fans hope is forthcoming), and her general slayage of us all, it appears that the bad girl has still found time to prioritize encouraging political engagement.

Rihanna took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning to urge her American followers to register to vote because October 9th is the last day in 14 states — Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas — for citizens to register to vote. In the caption of her post, Ri encouraged her followers to take initiative to make the kind of change they wanted to see in the world by voting.

“I don’t care what responsibilities you have today, there’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and your future starts now!” she wrote. “We don’t have time, no procrastinating, don’t let the discouragement take you off course, that’s not how my people or my generation will go down…this is the loudest way to make your voice heard!”

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has made a statement about American politics despite being unable to vote in the U.S. herself, being from Barbados; she had previously spoken out against President Donald Trump immigration travel ban and seemingly threw her support behind Hillary Clinton by wearing a meta t-shirt with Clinton’s face on it on Election Day in 2016.

See Rihanna’s full post below.