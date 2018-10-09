Jimmy Kimmel Made a Video to Support His Theory About Melania Trump's Trip

By Raisa Bruner
11:17 AM EDT

First Lady Melania Trump just completed her first solo excursion in a political capacity, touring Africa for five days and stopping by hospitals and orphanages, hanging out with elephants and visiting famous sites like the Sphinx and the Pyramids on her journey. And while plenty of attention has been paid to both her ongoing promotion of her ‘Be Best’ campaign and her fashion choices for the jaunt, Jimmy Kimmel wants to focus on something different: her facial expressions.

Kimmel drew a sharp contrast between the First Lady’s seemingly joyful spirit while photographed and videoed during her public engagements in Egypt, Ghana, Malawi and Kenya in comparison to clips of her taken while back in the U.S. at the side of her husband President Donald Trump for a spoof.

“This is Melania’s first trip overseas, and she really seemed to enjoy herself,” Kimmel suggested. “It’s not scientific, but draw your own conclusion.” (They added in some ominous Star Wars music for effect to really draw out the stark difference between her U.S. self versus her cheerful African tourist self.)

Now that she is back on U.S. ground.

Here’s Kimmel’s spoof below.

