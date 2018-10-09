Instead of taking a day off from work for Columbus Day, Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the holiday by convincing people on the street that Christopher Columbus had just been confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Ahead of Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host sent his team out to Holiday Boulevard for a “Lie Witness News” segment in which they asked passerby how they felt about President Donald Trump nominating Columbus to sit on the Supreme Court. The results were just as cringeworthy as expected.

“I think of all the historical figures—there’s George Washington, there’s Lincoln—Columbus might be the third that we learn the most about in elementary school, so people should know who he is, right?” Kimmel said. “There’s a lot going on in the country, so we decided to combine two of the big things going on right now. We went out on the street this afternoon and we asked people what they thought about Christopher Columbus being nominated to the Supreme Court.”

Watch the full clip below.