Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Judging by Sansa and Arya’s final scene together in season 7 of Game of Thrones, it’s clear the Stark sisters have never stopped missing their father. But Sophie Turner has apparently been missing him offscreen as well.

During an appearance at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, Turner told Entertainment Weekly that she got super emotional when she was reunited with Sean Bean—who played Ned Stark in Thrones‘ first season—for a forthcoming season 8 featurette. Ned was killed off in the HBO drama’s ninth episode of season one when King Joffrey ordered Ser Ilyn Payne to behead him for treason, a twist that shocked fans.

“We did a behind-the-scenes thing on the final season,” she said. “We had big panel where Sean Bean came back and everything. That was really emotional. I saw him and burst into tears. I wasn’t expecting that!”

Let’s just hope the reunion went better for Turner and Bean than their last scene together.