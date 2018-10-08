Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks Lands Job as Communications Director for Fox
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump kisses then-White House communications director Hope Hicks on her last day before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Andrew Harnik—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
12:49 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s former communications chief Hope Hicks has been hired as communications director at the newly revamped Fox company.

Hicks was head of the communications team at the White House before leaving in March. She worked for Trump at his company before he was elected. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Fox was “beyond lucky” to have her.

She’ll work in Los Angeles along with Danny O’Brien, who was named head of government affairs for the company. He’s a longtime Washington hand who most recently worked at General Electric.

Fox is reorganizing following the sale of most of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment assets to the Walt Disney Co.

