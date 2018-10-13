This Saturday, Oct. 13, tune in to to see Seth Meyers host and Paul Simon perform on the third episode of the comedy show’s 44th season.

When it comes to the 2018 SNL host schedule, Meyers follows recent 2018 hosts Awkwafina and Adam Driver, while musical guests Kanye West and Travis Scott have also taken a turn in the season so far. Meyers was a longtime Saturday Night Live cast member starting in 2001; he ascended to head writer by the time he left the show in 2014, so he should be perfectly comfortable in his return to set. He has been busy of late with his evening show Late Night with Seth Meyers, regularly skewering politicians and riffing on the day’s news. Beloved musician Simon, meanwhile, just ended his touring career in September with a final show at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, not far from where he grew up.

This season of SNL has produced plenty of conversation and viral moments, from Kanye West’s unusual performance (while dressed in a giant soda bottle costume) to Awkwafina’s historic turn as host; the Crazy Rich Asians comedian is only the second Asian woman to get the hosting gig since Lucy Liu in 2000. Then there was Matt Damon‘s surprise appearance in a cold open sketch rehashing Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearings and kicking off the season.

SNL also added a new cast member this time around, comedian and TV actresss Ego Nwodim, and a few new writers, Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang.

