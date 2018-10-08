How George W. Bush's Daughter Barbara Paid Tribute to Barbara Bush at Her Wedding

By Megan McCluskey
12:47 PM EDT

George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, made sure to pay tribute to her late grandmother and namesake, Barbara Bush, while tying the knot with her fiancé, screenwriter Craig Coyne, on Sunday.

The former first daughter wore a bracelet that had belonged to her grandmother, who died in April at the age of 92, for the ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. “It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” Barbara told PEOPLE.

The ceremony was a secret and intimate affair that was attended by only 20 family members, including Barbara’s father and mother, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, and Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE